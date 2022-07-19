SUFFOLK, Va - The Bon Secours Care-A-Van will be offering free medical services in Hampton Roads communities on the south side and the peninsula on July 20, 2022 at the East Suffolk Recreation Center. Services will be available from 8:30 a.m-4:30 p.m.

The care van will provide general medical care for uninsured adults and children. Medical services include routine evaluation and treatment of common acute illness.

Some common acute illnesses include:

· Gastritis and heartburn

· Minor skin rashes

· Minor musculoskeletal pains

· Respiratory infections

· Urinary tract and bladder infections

· Headaches, ear aches, and pink eye

· Chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension

The Care-A-Van also offers sports physicals, children health insurance enrollment, and health education services.

Medical conditions that are beyond the team's scope of care will be referred to another care setting.

To schedule an appointment please call 757-889-5121 or e-mail Takeirah_Martin@bshsi.org.

For Care-A-Van information, call 757-889-CARE or click here.

