Bon Secours sues Anthem for $93 million over alleged unpaid claims in Virginia

HENRICO CO., Va. — Bon Secours has filed a lawsuit against Anthem for $93 million – the amount they claim the insurance giant owes them in unpaid claims in Virginia.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, August 28, in Henrico County, Bon Secours claims that they’ve been working to resolve the matter with Anthem out of court for nearly four years. Bon Secours further alleges in the suit that in June, Anthem agreed to revisit the issue, but then said there was “insufficient data to respond to the allegations of a breach.”

“As health care providers, we contract with health insurance companies (private payers), including Anthem, to fairly reimburse the ministry for the cost of providing high-quality care to our patients,” said Bon Secours in a statement. “Today, we must share our belief that Anthem owes Bon Secours Mercy Health more than $93 million in outstanding unpaid and underpaid claims in Virginia alone, which significantly impacts our ability to provide sustainable, compassionate, high-quality care for our patients and communities.”

News Anthem, Mid-Atlantic Women's Care agree on terms allowing many to keep OBGYNs Angela Bohon

Last-minute deal made, saving thousands of Hampton Roads women from being dropped by OBYGYN offices

Bon Secours claims in the suit that they’re not the only medical network in Virginia that’s faced this problem: In April, Valley Health System reached a settlement with Anthem after filing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit, also over unpaid claims.

The legal action against Anthem comes after Bon Secours decided to terminate its contract with Anthem’s Medicare Advantage and Medicaid Managed Care products, the suit states. Bon Secours stopped accepting Anthem’s Medicare Advantage plan August 1, 2023, and they’ll stop accepting Anthem’s Medicaid Managed Care plan on October 1.

Bon Secours states in the lawsuit that the terminations are a result of the “impasse” over the unpaid claims.

At the time of this writing, Anthem has not responded to our request for comment.

Stay with News 3 for updates.