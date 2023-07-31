Health insurance negotiation deadline looms: Thousands of Hampton Roads women eagerly await decision

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Monday, July 31 is the last day of negotiations between Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care.

A representative for Anthem told News 3 Monday morning that there were still active negotiations happening between the two parties.

The following statement was sent Monday afternoon shortly before 1 p.m.:

"Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia and Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care are actively negotiating an agreement to continue providing obstetrics and gynecology support for more than 35,000 Anthem members across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Both parties hope to avoid care disruption for these women and continue to provide access to these practices in accordance with our contract."

In a previous statement sent last week, Anthem wrote:

"Mid Atlantic Women’s Care (MAWC) has chosen to leave Anthem’s care provider network on August 1, 2023, unless we agree to significant rate increases. We will work continuously to ensure our members have access to quality healthcare providers across the Commonwealth. We remain committed to working toward an agreement that maintains our members’ access to affordable care at MAWC. We believe doctors and practices should be paid fairly for their services and that has been reflected in our offers to MAWC. For Anthem, this negotiation is about enhancing quality and protecting affordability for the people and businesses we serve."

Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care has not commented.

Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care consists of 18 medical groups listed here:



Center for Women’s Health

Chesapeake Women’s Care

Complete Women’s Care

Gynecology Specialists

Harrisonburg OBGYN

Mid-Atlantic Imaging Centers

Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates of Hampton

Peninsula Women’s Care

Physicians to Women, Inc.

Specialists for Women

The Group for Women

Tidewater Physicians for Women

Total Care for Women (Chesapeake Office)

Virginia Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology

Virginia Center for Women

West End Obstetrics & Gynecology

Williamsburg Obstetrics & Gynecology

WomanCare Centers



MAWC sent information to patients in June letting them know about the potential change. That news sparked quite a response online with patients who have been seeing their doctor for decades, concerned about finding a new physician.Caitlin Donovan, the senior director for the National Patient Advocacy Foundation wants to remind women that in this type of scenario, patients have quite a few rights under the No Surprises Act.

"There’s a provision in there called the Continuity of Care provision. Under that provision, specifically, if you’re pregnant, you have 90 days with your provider or until your care is complete, whichever one is earlier, to stay at the in-network rate while you’re looking for a new provider,” Donovan stated.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 3 for udpates.