Bond denied for woman charged in murder of Norfolk teenager

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – There are new developments in the murder case of Asia Cowell.

The 17-year-old Granby High School student was murdered in September 2020.

Three people face charges in her death, and Friday, one of them was in court trying to be released on bond.

Crystal Albritton faces charges of first-degree murder as well as abduction by force. Police believe that she shot Cowell and that her husband, Devin Albritton, disposed of the evidence, including the murder weapon.

A third person also faces charges. Dazha Feaster is also accused in the plot to get rid of Cowell so that she couldn’t testify against Feaster’s brother, who was accused of raping Cowell.

Friday inside the Newport News Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, a preliminary hearing was scheduled; however, it was postponed until August.

Lawyers described that at least 80 search warrants were involved in this case, as well as a massive amount of electronic evidence, and that more time was needed.

A bond hearing for Crystal Albritton proceeded. Albritton came in handcuffed and sat quietly.

Albritton’s lawyer, Daymen Robinson, argued that she has strong ties to the community. They even had a witness testify that, if released, Albritton could stay with her in Chesapeake until she could get a job and her own place. That woman said she’s known Albritton since 2009 and that she taught an anger management class that Albritton attended.

Alexander Michev, Newport News Commonwealth Attorney, pointed out that Crystal Albritton had a history of violent behavior, including charges of assaulting a family member.

The judge denied bond for Crystal Albritton.

Some of Cowell’s family members attended the hearing but did not speak during it. Michev stated that the victim’s family opposed the bond and that they would be scared for their safety.

The new date for the preliminary hearing is August 11 at 8:30 a.m. All three defendants are expected in that hearing.

