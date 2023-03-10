Bond granted for former Portsmouth officer charged in deadly 2018 shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A retired Portsmouth police officer will be allowed to be out of jail while he awaits trial.

In court Friday morning, a judge ruled Vincent McClean can be released on bond.

Former Portsmouth officer charged in connection to shooting death of man in 2018

McClean is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to an officer involved shooting in 2018.

Prosecutors said McClean was among the first officers to arrive on scene after Willie Marable was shot by police during an armed robbery investigation.

Prosecutors say Marable had a chance of surviving his injuries but they say McClean failed to render aid and say he showed “deliberate indifference.”

McClean’s attorney said he was not a danger to the community nor a flight risk and should be allowed to be out of jail for now.

The judge agreed.

McClean will be back in court in April.