Former Portsmouth officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in shooting death of man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Vincent McClean has been indicted on charges of voluntary manslaughter by the grand jury for the officer-involved fatality of Willie Marable, in Portsmouth, that took place on May 13, 2018.

McClean was an officer with the Portsmouth Police Department at the time of the shooting, but is no longer employed with them. News 3 has reached out to see when he left the department. We are waiting for a response.

The night of the shooting, just past 11 p.m., dispatchers received a call requesting police to respond to the 140 block of Navajo Trail for a possible armed home invasion.

Portsmouth officers arrived on scene and were confronted by two armed suspects, a male and a female.

Officials say the armed suspects did not comply with the officers and an officer shot the male suspect, identified as 28-year-old Willie Rogers Marable.

Marable was taken to the hospital and died shortly after arrival.

Marable's family told News 3 back in 2018 that he lived down the street from where the incident occurred and they have a lot of questions about what happened.

"It was devastating. It was really devastating," said Lorri Flythe, Marable's mom back in 2018. "I did not need to hear that. My son is a good son. He would've been 29 on Wednesday."

Flythe told us Marable was the father of a young daughter. "She's only two and when he comes home she rushes to the door and says, 'Dada how are you? Dada how are you?'" Flythe said. "Now we don't have that anymore. It's gone. It's sad, very sad."

