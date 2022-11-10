Bond granted for Newport News assistant principal facing charges of sex crimes against children

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Newport News educator facing charges of sex crimes against children has been granted bond.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Jason Taylor faces felony charges in the City of Chesapeake for incidents that happened from 2015 to 2017. Taylor is an assistant principal of operations at Warwick High School in Newport News.

According to Newport News Public Schools Director of Public Information Michelle Price, Taylor has been suspended from his position at Warwick High School.

On Thursday in court, Taylor was granted a bond of $88,000 for 12 counts of sodomy, 12 counts of indecent liberties, and two counts of rape.

The judge says he must wear a GPS monitor and cannot have contact with minors or current/former students, except for his 16-year-old daughter.

We learned in court Thursday that he will be at home with his wife in Windsor, can work at his dad's local cabinetry business, and visit his attorney.

Taylor's wife is an assistant principal in Hampton City Schools.

His charges come from alleged incidents that happened with a student at Western Branch High School while he was band director there.

The student was 14/15 when it started, all the way to 18. According to officials, the alleged incidents started with long hugs, and kissing, and eventually led to vaginal sex.

The student claims he groomed her and they would meet in closets in the band room.

During court, the Commonwealth's Attorney says the alleged victim came forward to detectives in 2018, but couldn't articulate what happened and was advised to receive counseling. She came forward again in 2021 which led to Taylor being charged.

The Commonwealth's Attorney alleges there was a second victim in another jurisdiction, but no charges were filed for that. The Defense Attorney says he hasn't heard of any second victim.

News 3 had the opportunity to interview the defense attorney, Shawn Cline, outside the court after the hearing.

Cline says Taylor vehemently denies allegations against him and they look forward to a jury trial starting March 6, 2023.

He said he's pleased with the outcome of court Thursday and says his client has an outstanding record as an educator and military service.

