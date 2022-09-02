'Booze It and Lose It' & 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over'

NORFOLK, Va. – Labor Day unofficially marks the end of summer, and many law enforcement agencies are pushing traffic safety campaigns.

According to AAA’s late summer survey, about 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day weekend. Of those who plan to travel, 82% will go by automobile.

In Virginia, a campaign just started called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

“Given the rise in alcohol-related crashes, it's more important than ever that we continue our efforts to emphasize and practice safe driving habits to protect motorists traveling on Virginia's roadways,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

According to Youngkin’s office, nearly 16,000 people were convicted of a DUI in Virginia in 2021—a 13.4% increase from 2020.

On Thursday, Camden County Sheriff’s Office hosted a multi-agency traffic safety stop along U.S. Highway 17. It was held on both sides of Virginia and North Carolina border. It’s called “Hand Across the Border Checkpoint.”

According to Camden County Sheriff’s Office, during the event, North Carolina officers filed a total of 68 traffic and criminal violations. Among those violations: 28 for speeding, 31 for vehicle registration violations, and two drug violations.

Also in North Carolina, law enforcement agencies are spreading the word about “Booze It and Lose It.” The campaign is aimed at increasing awareness of the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving.

On Labor Day afternoon and evening, Drive Safe Hampton Roads is offering free rides for those in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg. For more information on 757 Sober Ride, click here.