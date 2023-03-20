Both teens out of hospital after being shot in Elizabeth City: Police

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Two teenage girls that were recovering after being shot on March 16 are now both out of the hospital.

On Friday afternoon, interim Elizabeth City Police Chief, J. Phillip Webster, said during a press conference that one of the girls had been released from the hospital. He did not have an updated condition on the other teen.

Police provide update following Elizabeth City shooting that injured two teens

On Monday, police confirmed to us that the other victim had now been released.

Around 6:05 p.m., Thursday, police were called to the area of South Road Street and Shepard Street, just feet away from an Elizabeth City Police Department Substation.

Officers found a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl had been shot. They were rushed to Sentara Albemarle Hospital.

Walker added the two girls were in a red 2004 Mustang along with two other teens who were not injured.

The chief said officers found several shell casings in the area as they were searching for evidence. They did not find any witnesses.

Police said the substation was not staffed at the time of the shooting. The building is available if an officer wants to use it for writing reports.

Interim Chief Webster said the investigation has not revealed any suspects or motives in the case.

This shooting comes more than a month after four teens, ranging in age from 15 to 19, were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. The interim chief said investigators are working to figure out if the two cases are related.

Police said their investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252)-335-5555.