Boy, 15, charged after sending threats to Oscar Smith HS in October: Authorities

News 3
Posted at 12:32 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 12:47:14-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 15-year-old student in Chesapeake has been charged in connection with threats that were communicated to Oscar Smith High School last year.

In a release sent out Tuesday, the Chesapeake Fire Marshal's Office said it happened between Oct. 25 and Oct. 26. Authorities did not provide any other details about the nature of the threats.

Officials said the teen is a former student of Oscar Smith High School. He is currently enrolled at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Programs (SECEP) in Chesapeake.

The boy has been charged with two counts of threatening to bomb, which is a misdemeanor, and two counts of the threat of death or bodily injury to persons on school property, which is a felony, the fire marshal's office said.

Authorities said this is an opportunity for parents to talk to kids about how words have consequences.

The charges come as several school districts across Hampton Roads have been reporting threats against their buildings, and multiple incidents involving weapons, over the last few weeks.

An earlier version of this story stated the information came from the Chesapeake Police Department. The information came from the Chesapeake Fire Marshal.

