Watch Now
News

Actions

Boy dies after being pulled from motel pool in Nags Head

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 4:25 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 16:25:41-04

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Nags Head Police and Fire Departments responded to the Colonial Inn at 3329 South Virginia Dare Trail around 11:07 a.m. on Sunday after an unresponsive boy was pulled from a motel pool.

When crews arrived, the 10-year-old from Chapel Hill, North Carolina was being given CPR by good Samaritans, according to the town.

The town says rescue efforts were re-initiated by first responders.

The boy was transported to the Outer Banks Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The town says the incident is under investigation, but currently there are no charges expected.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV