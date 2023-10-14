Watch Now
Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction announces winners

147_Wonderland.jpg
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare
147_Wonderland.jpg
149_Bejeweled Bra.jpg
70_It’s-A Me, Mammogram.jpg
77_What it Means to Be a Black Woman.jpg
55_Smash Your Masquerade of Fear.jpg
63_Breast Cancer Sucks.jpg
65_Pick a Date and Get Squeezed.jpg
47_Squawk for Breast Cancer Awareness Spreading Wings.jpg
49_It takes many hands to find a cure for breast cancer.JPG
15_Fabulous Flo-mingo.jpg
40_Colors of Cancer_2.jpg
44_Gotta Catch ‘Em All…Early.jpg
6_Trick or Teats.jpg
Posted at 11:02 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 23:02:10-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation celebrated its 16th annual Bra-ha-ha Show and Auction Friday.

Nearly 400 people attended the event at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Chesapeake, according to a release from the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation. The winners of the bra decorating competition were announced, the grand prize winner was awarded a $1,000 check.

News 3's Jen Lewis served as a judge again this year for the Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction. There were 151 bras entered into the competition in categories like Most Inspirational, Most Creative, and Best Overall.

The "Seriously Uplifting" event featured bras created to raise awareness of breast cancer, to honor those who have won their fight and to remember those who lost their battle, according to the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation. The bra's were modeled by breast cancer survivors during the final minutes of the evening.

This year's winners:

  • Grand Prize: Wonderland by Dollar Tree
    147_Wonderland.jpg
  • Most Creative: Breast Cancer Sucks! by Julie Przytula, Deborah Jones, Tara Schultz, Anna Holewinski and Beth Dozier of Cavalier Ford at Chesapeake Square
    63_Breast Cancer Sucks.jpg
  • Best Craftsmanship: Pick a Date and Get Squeezed by Jamie Riggs
    65_Pick a Date and Get Squeezed.jpg
  • Most Inspirational: What it Means to Be a Black Woman by Caleb Carver, Grassfield High School
    77_What it Means to Be a Black Woman.jpg
  • Most Humorous: It’s A Me - Mammogram! by HCI & CSV Community, Heartland Construction & Comfort Systems of Virginia
    70_It’s-A Me, Mammogram.jpg
  • Best General Entry: Fabulous Flo-mingo by Amy Fitchett and Linda Hitchings
    15_Fabulous Flo-mingo.jpg
  • Best Seasonal Entry: Trick or Teats by Shawnda Bentley, by Evelyn’s Wildlife Refuge
    6_Trick or Teats.jpg
  • Best School Entry – Adult: Gotta Catch ‘Em All…Early! by Liz Lotts, Buts Road Primary School
    44_Gotta Catch ‘Em All…Early.jpg
  • Best School Entry (14 & above): Bejeweled Bra by Hickory High School
    149_Bejeweled Bra.jpg
  • School Entry (13 & under): Colors of Cancer by Briley Wills
    40_Colors of Cancer_2.jpg
  • Best CRH Staff Entry: Squawk for Breast Cancer Awareness: Spreading Wings of Support by Denise Zelms, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare
    47_Squawk for Breast Cancer Awareness Spreading Wings.jpg
  • Best Broadway Inspired: Smash Your Masquerade of Fear by Cathi Knollenberg, The Yarn Girls
    55_Smash Your Masquerade of Fear.jpg
  • Honorable Mention: It takes many hands to find a cure for Breast Cancer by Marlee Warren
    49_It takes many hands to find a cure for breast cancer.JPG

The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation says the public can view all the bra's in this year's competition in an exhibit in center court at the Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach from Oct. 16 to 31. Breast cancer survivors are invited to attend the Bra-ha-ha Celebration for free at the exhibit on Saturday Oct. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m.
