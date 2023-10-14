Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction announces winners

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation celebrated its 16th annual Bra-ha-ha Show and Auction Friday.

Nearly 400 people attended the event at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Chesapeake, according to a release from the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation. The winners of the bra decorating competition were announced, the grand prize winner was awarded a $1,000 check.

News 3's Jen Lewis served as a judge again this year for the Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction. There were 151 bras entered into the competition in categories like Most Inspirational, Most Creative, and Best Overall.

The "Seriously Uplifting" event featured bras created to raise awareness of breast cancer, to honor those who have won their fight and to remember those who lost their battle, according to the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation. The bra's were modeled by breast cancer survivors during the final minutes of the evening.

This year's winners:



Grand Prize: Wonderland by Dollar Tree

by Dollar Tree Most Creative: Breast Cancer Sucks! by Julie Przytula, Deborah Jones, Tara Schultz, Anna Holewinski and Beth Dozier of Cavalier Ford at Chesapeake Square

by Julie Przytula, Deborah Jones, Tara Schultz, Anna Holewinski and Beth Dozier of Cavalier Ford at Chesapeake Square Best Craftsmanship: Pick a Date and Get Squeezed by Jamie Riggs

by Jamie Riggs Most Inspirational: What it Means to Be a Black Woman by Caleb Carver, Grassfield High School

by Caleb Carver, Grassfield High School Most Humorous: It’s A Me - Mammogram! by HCI & CSV Community, Heartland Construction & Comfort Systems of Virginia

HCI & CSV Community, Heartland Construction & Comfort Systems of Virginia Best General Entry: Fabulous Flo-mingo by Amy Fitchett and Linda Hitchings

by Amy Fitchett and Linda Hitchings Best Seasonal Entry: Trick or Teats by Shawnda Bentley, by Evelyn’s Wildlife Refuge

Shawnda Bentley, by Evelyn’s Wildlife Refuge Best School Entry – Adult: Gotta Catch ‘Em All…Early! by Liz Lotts, Buts Road Primary School

by Liz Lotts, Buts Road Primary School Best School Entry (14 & above): Bejeweled Bra by Hickory High School

by Hickory High School School Entry (13 & under): Colors of Cancer by Briley Wills

by Briley Wills Best CRH Staff Entry: Squawk for Breast Cancer Awareness: Spreading Wings of Support by Denise Zelms, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

by Denise Zelms, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare Best Broadway Inspired: Smash Your Masquerade of Fear by Cathi Knollenberg, The Yarn Girls

by Cathi Knollenberg, The Yarn Girls Honorable Mention: It takes many hands to find a cure for Breast Cancer by Marlee Warren

The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation says the public can view all the bra's in this year's competition in an exhibit in center court at the Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach from Oct. 16 to 31. Breast cancer survivors are invited to attend the Bra-ha-ha Celebration for free at the exhibit on Saturday Oct. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m.

