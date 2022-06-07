Breaking ground on the region's first-of-its-kind behavioral health emergency department

HAMPTON, Va. -- Peninsula healthcare workers, law enforcement, and members of the community are taking part in the groundbreaking of a new behavioral health center in Hampton.

Earlier this year, Riverside Behavioral Health Center announced the creation of what it says is the region's first standalone psychiatric emergency department.

A groundbreaking ceremony is being held at noon on Tuesday.

Set to open in late 2023, the psychiatric ED at Riverside Behavioral Health Center will be the latest addition to Riverside’s Behavioral Health Center campus and will be a 24-hour, 7 days-a-week support option for community members who may be experiencing a psychiatric crisis.

A representative for Riverside says the addition of the psychiatric ED represents a necessary prioritization of mental health services for the community and ensures access to specialized services currently not seen in this region.

News 3 will be at the groundbreaking and update this story once we learn more.