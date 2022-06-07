Watch
News

Actions

Breaking ground on the region's first-of-its-kind behavioral health emergency department

Riverside.jpg
Riverside Health System<br/><br/>
Riverside.jpg
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 10:54:22-04

HAMPTON, Va. -- Peninsula healthcare workers, law enforcement, and members of the community are taking part in the groundbreaking of a new behavioral health center in Hampton.

Earlier this year, Riverside Behavioral Health Center announced the creation of what it says is the region's first standalone psychiatric emergency department.

A groundbreaking ceremony is being held at noon on Tuesday.

Set to open in late 2023, the psychiatric ED at Riverside Behavioral Health Center will be the latest addition to Riverside’s Behavioral Health Center campus and will be a 24-hour, 7 days-a-week support option for community members who may be experiencing a psychiatric crisis.

A representative for Riverside says the addition of the psychiatric ED represents a necessary prioritization of mental health services for the community and ensures access to specialized services currently not seen in this region.

News 3 will be at the groundbreaking and update this story once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

St. Jude 2022 March.jpg

News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets set record early sellout, watch drawing on June 15