Breast cancer survivors color the Virginia beach boardwalk pink during Making Strides event

VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. — If you were near the Virginia Beach boardwalk this morning, you might have noticed a sea of pink, the signature color representing breast cancer and survivors of the deadly disease.

For more than 20 years, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, a campaign of the American Cancer Society, has helped support and uplift cancer patients by funding breakthrough research and providing access to lifesaving screenings.

On Saturday, the Oceanfront was packed with love and lots of bright vibrant pink color.

Emceeing the event was News 3 Anchor and Reporter Pari Cruz, who left the desk to lead the crowd in some Zumba dancing prior to the start of the walk.

Survivors of breast cancer said the key to beating cancer is belief in oneself.

"You have to stay positive it's going to work out. When I heard the word cancer I thought, I'm not going to live I'm going to die but when you go through it you will come out of it if you stay very positive," said Nikki Wheaton, a stage 3 breast cancer survivor.

The walk was lead by the breast cancer survivors present at the event.