Breeze Airways adds Fort Myers, Fl. as a non-stop destination out of ORF

Posted at 2023-11-02T11:00:34-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 11:00:45-04

Breeze Airways has a new seasonal route from Norfolk to Fort Myers, Florida.

Fares on the new non-stop start at $49 for one-way purchases by Nov. 7 for travel by Feb. 13, 2024, according to a release from the airline. Flights will be during the winter and spring seasons on Thursdays and Sundays starting Nov. 2.

Breeze Airway's destinations from Norfolk also include Charleston, SC; Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV; New Orleans, LA; Providence, RI; and Tampa FL; as well as seasonal service to Akron-Canton, OH; Columbus, OH; Islip-Long Island, NY; Jacksonville, FL; Los Angeles, CA; Pittsburgh, PA; Portland, ME; Syracuse, NY; and Westchester County-New York, NY.

The airline says that Fort Myers is is the 16th destination from ORF.

