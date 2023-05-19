Breeze Airways announces new non-stop flights from Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — Low-fair airline Breeze Airways on Friday announced five new seasonal routes from Norfolk International Airport, four of which are non-stop flights.

New non-stop destinations include Akron, Ohio; Portland, Maine; Syracuse, New York; and Los Angeles, California. The airline is also offering a one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service to Raleigh Durham, North Carolina.

It comes as the airline is celebrating two years at Norfolk International Airport.

Gareth Edmondson-Jones, director of corporate communications for Breeze Airways, said safety is a major focus for the airline.

"We have a fleet of brand-new AirBus A220s on the way so just keep flying us and we'll get more," said Jones.

Flights are as low as $50 and the airline allows families to sit together for free.

Jones mentioned that the company wants to provide the public with a good experience. Breeze also allows you to change or cancel your flight for free up to fifteen minutes prior to your departure.

The airline is also bringing back summer seasonal nonstop flights to Jacksonville, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; and Columbus, OH, in May. From Norfolk, Breeze also serves Charleston, SC; Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV; New Orleans, LA; New York-Islip, NY; Providence, RI; Sarasota-Bradenton, FL; Tampa, FL; Vero Beach, FL; West Palm Beach, FL; and Westchester County-New York, NY.

To learn more about Breeze Airways and what it offers from Norfolk International Airport, click here.