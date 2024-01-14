Breeze Airways announces nonstop flight to San Diego, just after ORF's busiest year

NORFOLK, Va. — Breeze Airways announced that it will add a new nonstop flight to San Diego, Calif. this spring, starting May 1.

The airline says fares start as low as $129 one-way if purchased by Jan. 15, for travel by Sep. 3.

You'll be able to book a flight to San Diego from Norfolk on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Monday.

"Norfolk and San Diego have a natural military, maritime and tourism bond," Norfolk Airport Authority President and CEO Mark Perryman said. "San Diego is Norfolk's fourth ranked passenger demand market, and well deserving of this nonstop coast to coast service. Breeze Airways continues to invest faith and resources in the Norfolk market."

This announcement comes as Norfolk International Airport announced it's busiest year yet.

Perryman told News 3 that early TSA numbers from December brought the total passenger count for 2023 to more than 4.5 million.

The airport topped 4 million for the first time in 2022.

"I am very pleased with Breeze's continued commitment to Norfolk," said Mayor Kenny Alexander. "Our city's diverse sectors, including business, industry, education and tourism, are flourishing and evolving, fueling the demand for direct flight service. We eagerly anticipate hosting more visitors from Southern California, showcasing the rich experiences our community has to offer. I am confident that our residents will also embrace these direct flights, seizing the opportunity to explore and appreciate another top-tier West Coast destination."

