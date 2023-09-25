Breeze Airways celebrating fall with new promotion for flights from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Breeze Airways is celebrating the start of fall with a new 25% off promotion for all routes out of Norfolk, along with an additional promotion of a bonus 5,000 BreezePoints once the flight is completed.

Monday through Thursday, travelers can book any flight for travel by January 31m 2024 and receive 25% off of the base fare using the promo code SOEXTRA.

Breeze says if the value of the trip is $150 or more, travelers will receive an extra 5,000 BreezePoints to use towards their next flight.

"Breeze is going the extra mile by coupling a deep discount with our first-ever BreezePoints bonus," said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. "With our no change and cancelation fee policy, we're inviting travelers to take that trip and then use the extra credit they earn for another getaway."

Non-stop flights Breeze Airways offers from Norfolk are below:

