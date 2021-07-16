Broadway in Norfolk returns to Chrysler Hall with packed season of award-winning shows

NORFOLK, Va. - Broadway in Norfolk is welcoming audiences back to Chrysler Hall with a packed 2021-22 series of shows.
The season will present award-winning musicals like 'Hairspray' and 'Jersey Boys,' as well as the Norfolk premiere of critically acclaimed musical 'Anastasia' and the return of 'WICKED,' rescheduled from the 2019-20 season.
The full list of performance dates is as follows:
Anastasia: November 19 - 21, 2021 ~ 5 performances
Hairspray: December 17 - 19, 2021 ~ 5 performances
Jersey Boys: January 28 - 30, 2022 ~ 5 performances
Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY: February 11 – 13, 2022 ~ 5 performances
The Simon & Garfunkel Story: March 18 - 20, 2022 ~ 5 performances
WICKED: September 14 – 25, 2022 ~ 16 performances
Subscription sales began Wednesday, July 14, and individual show tickets will be announced as each performance approaches. Click here to purchase or renew season tickets.
According to SevenVenues, subscribing is the best way to guarantee seats to any show, including the return of 'HAMILTON' in the 2022-23 season.