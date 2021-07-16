Broadway in Norfolk returns to Chrysler Hall with packed season of award-winning shows

NORFOLK, Va. - Broadway in Norfolk is welcoming audiences back to Chrysler Hall with a packed 2021-22 series of shows.

The season will present award-winning musicals like 'Hairspray' and 'Jersey Boys,' as well as the Norfolk premiere of critically acclaimed musical 'Anastasia' and the return of 'WICKED,' rescheduled from the 2019-20 season.

The full list of performance dates is as follows:

Anastasia: November 19 - 21, 2021 ~ 5 performances

Hairspray: December 17 - 19, 2021 ~ 5 performances

Jersey Boys: January 28 - 30, 2022 ~ 5 performances

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY: February 11 – 13, 2022 ~ 5 performances

The Simon & Garfunkel Story: March 18 - 20, 2022 ~ 5 performances

WICKED: September 14 – 25, 2022 ~ 16 performances

Subscription sales began Wednesday, July 14, and individual show tickets will be announced as each performance approaches. Click here to purchase or renew season tickets.

According to SevenVenues, subscribing is the best way to guarantee seats to any show, including the return of 'HAMILTON' in the 2022-23 season.