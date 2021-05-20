SevenVenues moves to bring big shows back to Norfolk as COVID-19 restrictions ease

NORFOLK, Va. - The lights are on, the stage is set. Now, 2,500 people need to fill the seats.

Silence is strange inside Norfolk's Chrysler Hall. Usually home to numerous concerts and Broadway tours, it's sat largely empty during COVID-19, with some minor shows here and there.

But that's all about to change.

“In the last two weeks we’ve confirmed north of 22 shows and we have more to come," said Rob Henson, Assistant Department Director for SevenVenues, the organization that manages Chrysler, Scope Arena, Harrison Opera House and more.

Henson says SevenVenues' surveys show a big demand for arts and entertainment.

With pandemic restrictions set to go away almost completely by the end of the month, Henson plans to be a major player in meeting that demand. But he has to find people to help run the venues first.

“We’re trying to find people to come back to work so that’s been a real focus," he told News 3.

The clock is ticking though.

Henson says big shows that come to places like Chrysler Hall are already rehearsing and could arrive to Norfolk as early as September or October, performing for thousands of people who have been hungry for the arts to make their return.

“They can expect to see some great entertainment, they’re going to be greeted with smiles because we have missed our patrons," said Henson.

A time when the red seats at Chrysler Hall will be filled once again...and it can't come soon enough.

