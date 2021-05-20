Local venues prepare for summer headliners

HAMPTON, Va. - Summer is right around the corner, and new performances are being scheduled by the day.

After having doors shuttered for more than a year, venues across Hampton Roads are shaking off the dust and shaking up the line up of upcoming concerts and events.

"We are very excited to get back to our routine and get our shows back in here," said Terri Vander Vennet, Director of the Hampton Coliseum and Hampton Arts Commission. "This is what we love to do. We have a passion for this, and we haven't been able to do it."

Vennet said with recent state and CDC COVID-19 restrictions eased, they have quite the performances scheduled.

"Our first show scheduled is July 10. We have Sevendust coming; it will be an outdoor concert in the employee parking lot. Then, we have an array of our annual events we are working to bring back: Our Disney On Ice, our Monster Jam, PBR Virginia Duals, etc."

The tickets for Sevendust's show on July 10 will be sold in pods. Four tickets make up a pod, and ticketholders must purchase all seats in the pod.

Vennet said because it is the first event back, it will ensure social distancing and safety. The outdoor capacity for the event is 1,000.

Vennet said the folks at the Hampton Coliseum have learned a lot over the past year overcoming the pandemic, causing them to implement new operations.

She said, "Our patron safety has always been a priority. We're making changes inside to go to a touchless environment."

On the Southside, the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach is also welcoming headliners.

Big names like Jason Aldean and the Jonas Brothers are expected to bring in revenue to the city.

In a statement to News 3, a Live Nation spokesperson said, "It's encouraging to be even closer to reconnecting artists and fans at concerts. We're still working through plans and details for events in Norfolk. We’re all looking forward to getting back to shows as soon as we can."

According to the latest city records, News 3 was able to obtain that in 2019, the amphitheater paid Virginia Beach more than $2 million.

Vennet said in Hampton, the local events also bring in needed revenue. She said, "It's very good for the city when you can bring in people together for entertainment. A lot of concerts, especially when you run two-day festivals, they bring in restaurant revenue and hotel revenue."

The Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth and Waterside District in Norfolk have also announced upcoming artists and ways to snag your ticket.

The relentless behind-the-scenes planning and scheduling teeing up the start to a long-awaited summer.

