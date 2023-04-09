Buckner Blvd DMV in Virginia Beach to reopen in April

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Buckner DMV Customer Service Center will reopen Monday, April 10.

The office at 3551 Buckner Boulevard closed March 11 for interior and exterior renovations.

Improvements to the office include a new expanded and "more efficient" countertop design, interior paint, updated restrooms, a new roof and a freshly paved parking lot.

If you want to make an appointment you can do so here, or stop by between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.