Burglars steal cars from Norfolk dealership

Burglars have hit a local dealership in Norfolk, stealing 9 cars.

Denise Jones of the Beach Auto Brokers dealership on East Little Creek Road in Norfolk says burglars broke their glass windows to get into the dealership to steal cars.

"At about 5:30 there were 4 guys that came and busted out a window in our dealership. We had a lockbox for all of our keys that’s completely secured and padlocked," Jones said.

Jones shared with us these pictures of burglars dressed in all black with hoodies and masks on, going into a lockbox where the dealership’s car keys are kept.

“They took a whole bunch of keys and came outside and started clicking to start cars. They took 5 cars to begin with. They took them around the block. Then they came back and took 4 more. We had a total of 9 cars stolen,” Jones said.

Jones says police found the five cars that were recovered a few blocks away from the dealership. After our interview, police informed Jones that a sixth car was found. Police are looking for these three cars that were stolen from the beach auto brokers dealership: a black Chevrolet Traverse, a White Lexus sedan, and a Blue Volkswagen sedan sport. Jones says the cars have a Beach Auto Brokers sticker on the back and Beach Auto Brokers license plates if thieves haven’t taken them off.

The owner of the dealership is giving away $1-thousand dollars for each car found.

“They were here scoping out our property for about 7 or 8 minutes before they actually broke in. We have a security system and surveillance cameras. As soon as they broke that window, it set off the alarm. We got phone calls from our security company. They dispatched the police,” Jones said.

Jones' husband owns the dealership. The family-run business has been open since 1985.

The owner of Beach Auto Brokers says they now have security patrolling the area regularly after Thursday night's break-in. Police tell News 3 they are searching for the three stolen vehicles and this remains an active investigation.

Justin Fleenor