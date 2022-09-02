Burglars steal more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from Virginia Beach smoke shop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Thieves are targeting a smoke shop in Virginia Beach. The owner of 420 Mega smoke Shop says thieves took off with more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

"They took all four cases of weed. That’s a lot," a store employee tells News 3's Leondra Head.

Virginia Beach police sent surveillance pictures of two suspects breaking into the 420 Mega Smoke shop two nights in a row, Sunday and Monday.

"Then we have bongs back here on the shelf. They grabbed two in each hand and had them under their arms," the store employee said.

Noel Major, an employee of the smoke shop believes the thieves knew exactly where the bongs were.

"They came straight back through this middle aisle, went straight to this shelf, and then back out the door," Major said.

The owner says burglars vandalized the store's front sign, took a brick, and threw it through the front door to get inside.

"They broke one door on Sunday morning and when they came back Monday morning. They broke the second door so we had to get both doors replaced," Major said.

The owner spent more than $1,000 to repair the front doors. He says thieves got away with more than $2,000 worth of products.

"I think it was just foolish young people because we have stuff that’s worth so much more than what they took," Major said.

The store owner says the suspects appear to be younger than 21 years old.

"They skateboarded around the parking lot a couple of times as if they were trying to decide if they were really going to do it," Major said.