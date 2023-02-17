Busch Gardens to launch 'Darkoaster' ride in Spring 2023

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A space in Busch Gardens that was once used for activities is now expecting a new attraction. It's North America's first all-indoor straddle coaster.

The original Darkastle was built in 2005.

It wasn't until 2018 that the park decided to close the space to begin construction for Darkoaster.

Vice President of Design and Engineering Suzy Chelly said she is excited to see the vision for the ride come to life.

"To actually see it close and that was a sad day when we took the ride out, but to have another ride come in here and being able to share that with our guests is just very very exciting," said Chelly.

Guest will be able to ride through a snowmobile in total darkness while dodging storm elements.

The family-friendly attraction has a height requirement of 48 inches so it's a ride the entire family can enjoy.

The roller coaster has more than 1,400 feet in tracks and a speed of 36 miles per hour.

Kevin Lembke, the president of Busch Gardens and Water Park Country USA, said the park is making sure safety is a priority before people take a ride.

"There are a lot of elements to a ride that allow us to ensure safe operation," Lembke said. "We have a very skilled high-maintenance team. So, they work hand-and-hand with that ride manufacturer to make sure everything is good to go."

Park staff said the roller coaster will be up and running by Spring 2023.

