Busch Gardens Williamsburg named 'World’s Most Beautiful Park' for 31st consecutive year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens® Williamsburg has been named the “World’s Most Beautiful Park” by the National Amusement Park Historical Association (NAPHA) for the 31st year in a row.

This streak dates back to 1990.

“This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to our guests,” said Kevin Lembke, park president at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. “From the minute a guest arrives at Busch Gardens, we want them to know they are in for a world-class experience, and our amazing landscaping sets that expectation. The beautiful setting provides an incredible backdrop for our thrilling rides and attractions.”

The award was part of the 35th annual NAPHA Amusement Park and Attractions Survey, which BG says is the oldest of its kind.

“Busch Gardens Williamsburg has sustained this continued excellence thanks to teamwork! Coordinating and communicating with departments on prioritizing work for special events was extremely important this year. Without the continued passion and hard work from Landscape ambassadors, our park would not be able to show off its natural beauty,” said Jason Ingram, Landscape Manager for Busch Gardens Williamsburg. “We are humbled to know that our park is still regarded as the World’s Most Beautiful Amusement Park in the world for the 31st consecutive year. Thank you to all the voters and our loyal visitors.”

The park wants to remind guests to keep celebrating with Busch Gardens Bier Fest, happening on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through September 6.

