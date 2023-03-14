Busch Gardens Williamsburg seeks public input on naming "DarKoaster" cars

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg needs your help completing their newest rollercoaster.

"DarKoaster," the first all-indoor straddle coaster in the country, is set to launch at the park's Germany section this Spring, but first, the ride’s two snow mobile style rollercoaster cars need to be named.

There are four options: "Bavarian BLTZ," "Wild Wolf," "FrostBite" and "KNG LDVG.”

You can choose your favorite on the Busch Gardens Williamsburg Facebook page.

The park says the winners will be announced soon.

Eager rollercoaster riders won’t have to wait much longer until Busch Gardens opens on March 27!