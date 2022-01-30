Watch
Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Water Country USA to host job fair on Feb. 5

Posted at 7:45 PM, Jan 29, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Job seekers - are you interested in working for the most beautiful park in the world?

Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA are holding an in-person job fair on Saturday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Busch Gardens Human Resources Training Center, located at 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard in Williamsburg.

The park is looking for friendly and energetic people to join the team for an epic year of new attractions, events and more. Qualified candidates will receive on-site job offers.

Positions pay up to $14 an hour with up to $500 as a sign-on bonus. Plus, all applicants will receive one free Single-Day Ticket when they apply and attend the fair.

Available opportunities include:

  • Photography Specialist
  • Food Service
  • Merchandise
  • Area Hosts/Hostesses
  • Ride Attendant
  • Guest Arrival Cashiers
  • And more

If you can't make the job fair, you can still apply online here.

