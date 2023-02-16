Business in Norfolk making essentials accessible to everyone

NORFOLK, Va. — The poverty rate in Norfolk is just over 17 percent.

That's why a local business owner is stepping up to fill in the gaps.

Shoe Tree at Three Children's Boutique in Norfolk is making food, clothes and kid's items accessible to everyone. With everything from diapers to canned goods, the children's boutique is a one-stop shop for families to find what they need.

Beryl Spruill, a single mom of four, says thanks to the Shoe Tree at Three Children's Boutique, she can provide for her children.

"As a single mom, especially with inflation, now I'm just trying to decide if I am going to pay a water bill, buy food or buy them their new shoes because they've grown," said Spruill.

Store owner Annie Dupree-Colins offers a little bit of everything for the entire family. Families are able to take whatever they need from the food pantry and purchase clothes for as low as $1.

"She makes it so affordable that even if you're pretty strapped for cash, you will be able to walk out with nice stuff for your children," said Spruill.

But it's not just the price tag that keeps her coming back. She says it's the storeowner's humble and welcoming spirit.

“She’s always sweet, always caring. She knows me. She talks to me. She talks to my kids when they come, she’s just a loving, sweet woman,” said Spruill.

Colins says she was inspired by a church sermon to open the store last October.

"It birthed out of a church service, and I just followed through with it and I began to write it down what I wanted and what I was sensing," said Colins.

She says she grew up in the foster care system, so she knows what it's like to need a helping hand.

"I just developed this love and passion for nurturing and teaching and training and helping kids be excited about who they are and to be motivated about who they are," said Colins.

According to the US Census Bureau and Feeding America, 658,000 people in Virginia are facing hunger. 182,000 of those people are children.

Virginia also has a poverty rate of a little above 10 percent. The City of Norfolk has a poverty rate of just over 17 percent.

Colins says the people that walk into her store are not just customers, they are family.

"I find myself in here encouraging mothers. I find myself inspiring mothers to get back up and go back out there and work," said Colins.

She mentioned that she believes to change the world, the community must start with the children.

"Revamp their thinking, redirect their thinking so that they are not following the paths that some of us were in," said Colins.

If you'd like to donate nonperishable items or clothes, you can do so during regular business hours. To contact the Shoe Tree at Three Children's Boutique, call (656)-472-3123.

The store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to noon.

Connect with them on Facebook here.