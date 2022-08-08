Business owners in and near Military Circle Mall learn more about future plans, developments

NORFOLK, Va. – More information is coming out to business owners in and near Military Circle Mall. They just learned a few days ago that the mall will be torn down at the beginning of next year and businesses need to be out by the end of December.

Monday morning, many of the business owners met with Divaris Property Management Corporation and the Norfolk Economic Development Authority. The meeting was scheduled to address some of the questions business owners have about the plan and any assistance.

On Thursday, Jared Chalk, the director of Norfolk Economic Development said they will be holding a series of meetings. When asked about what kind of assistance the businesses might get, he responded, “At this point, we haven’t identified what that looks like. “There will be assistance. Again, it’s going to be on a case-by-case basis depending on the type of user, the rent needs.”

The decision to demolish Military Circle Mall for a new development directly affects close to 100 businesses that will need to close by December 31.

The media was not allowed in the meeting on Monday but is working to find out about any developments. This story will be updated.