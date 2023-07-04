Businesses say VB Oceanfront is 'back' as crowds celebrate 4th of July

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Larger than normal crowds" were expected at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on the 4th of July, city officials told News 3.

By noon, crowds had swarmed the shoreline.

"My kids love the beach," said Halimah Muhammad, visiting from New York. "We're here with our friends so we thought to just come to Virginia Beach and let them spend the day here."

That's not all those at the Oceanfront are up to this holiday.

"We're barbequing outside. We're going to have the typical brots and hamburgers," said Rod Peck, visiting from California.

"We're going to stay here and watch the fireworks and we have a campground," said Lillian Jarvis visiting from Indiana.

"Even if it's a lot of people, because after COVID it has been a little depressing, so just to have the atmosphere of people being friendly and excited and just to watch fireworks is fun for them," said Muhammad.

It's all in celebration.

"The best part of the holiday is being with family but also the true meaning of the holiday which is our independence," said Peck.

Peck said the holiday takes on special meaning in Virginia Beach.

"There's a lot of history here with the military. I was based here in the 70s in the Navy and kind of came back to remember it a little bit," he said.

Nearby businesses said they're benefiting from the holiday crowds.

"The Fourth of July is probably one of our biggest holidays," said Skip Feller, boat captain/manager at Rudee Tours at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center.

And it's about to get busier.

"The fireworks cruise tonight is full. We'll have all five boats going out for that tonight," said Feller.

It's a needed change, he said, after the past couple of weeks of rain.

"We've got a lot to make up for. We had a horrible May, of course Memorial Day was washed out. June was so-so, we had a lot of weather issues in June," said Feller.

Businesses said they think the Oceanfront is "back."

"Fingers crossed it is, yes. It seems like there's a lot of people here and hopefully it will be like this the rest of the summer," said Feller.

As the crowds arrive, the traffic to the beach could get worse.

Virginia Beach will provide real-time traffic updates through their app. The city reports residents can also opt-in to receive Fourth of July text updates and emergency alerts by texting JULY423 to 67283.

HEADS-UP: Parking is VERY limited in City-owned garages & lots at the Oceanfront. Alternative parking available at private lots & near Virginia Beach Convention Center/Virginia Beach Sports Center. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) July 4, 2023

To accommodate the crowds at the Oceanfront the city may divert traffic. Cify officials report those traveling eastbound on I-264 may be redirected westbound at Parks Avenue starting at 7 p.m. The eastbound exit at South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit at First Colonial Road may be closed. Routes to the Resort Area that will remain open include Shore Drive and Laskin Road. If implemented, Virginia Beach officials said this traffic diversion may be in place until around 11:30 p.m.