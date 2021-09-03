Camden Co. School Board votes in favor of school mask mandate

CAMDEN Co., N.C. - Students and staff in Camden County will need to mask up for the new school year.

The Camden County School Board voted Thursday to require masks in schools except where three feet of social distancing can be maintained. Three feet is the minimum social distancing definition under the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services toolkit.

The motion carried 4-1.

The mask mandate will go into effect Tuesday, September 7. Wearing masks in county schools was previously optional.

At Thursday's meeting, there were pleas from health workers for full universal masking; however, board members declined to require masks in all indoor situations.

Per statute, the policy will be revisited monthly.

