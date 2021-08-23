List of local N.C. school mask requirements as students return Monday

The 2021-2022 school year is starting, and mask requirements are becoming more frequent in schools. A few schools in Northeast North Carolina start classes Monday and not all have the same policy.

N.C. has no statewide mask mandate but state health officials said all schools Kindergarten – 8th grade should require all children and staff to wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status.

For grades 9-12, anyone who is not fully vaccinated, including students, should wear a mask indoors.

The CDC and Department of Education recommends masks regardless of vaccination status.

Related: Education department encourages masking in schools

The CDC encourages all students who are able and available to get the vaccine. They also recommend schools to maintain a minimum of three feet physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce the risk of transmission.

Here is a list of a few Northeast NC counties and their mask requirements:

Northampton: Required

Required Dare: Optional

Optional Currituck: Optional

Optional Gates: Required

Required Hertford: Required

Required Elizabeth City/Pasquotank: Required

Required Perquimans: Optional

Optional Camden: Optional

Click here for more Safely at School coverage