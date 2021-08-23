Watch
List of local N.C. school mask requirements as students return Monday

WRTV Photo
Posted at 8:07 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 08:07:58-04

The 2021-2022 school year is starting, and mask requirements are becoming more frequent in schools. A few schools in Northeast North Carolina start classes Monday and not all have the same policy.

N.C. has no statewide mask mandate but state health officials said all schools Kindergarten – 8th grade should require all children and staff to wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status.

For grades 9-12, anyone who is not fully vaccinated, including students, should wear a mask indoors.

The CDC and Department of Education recommends masks regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC encourages all students who are able and available to get the vaccine. They also recommend schools to maintain a minimum of three feet physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce the risk of transmission.

Here is a list of a few Northeast NC counties and their mask requirements:

  • Northampton: Required
  • Dare: Optional
  • Currituck: Optional
  • Gates: Required
  • Hertford: Required
  • Elizabeth City/Pasquotank: Required
  • Perquimans: Optional
  • Camden: Optional

