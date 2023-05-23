Can you guess the most popular dog breeds in Virginia? Here's a breakdown of research

VIRGINIA — According to new research from the pet financial assistance site, MyPetChild, the Cane Corso is the most popular dog breed in seven out of seven major cities in Virginia.

After analyzing a list of 284 dog breeds from The American Kennel Club, each dog breed was entered into Google Keyword Planner to find the number of monthly searches for each breed in the 328 most populated cities in America.

The Cane Corso was found to be the most searched dog breed in Richmond, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The Cane Corso is an Italian breed whose lineage goes back to ancient Roman times and whose name means ‘Bodyguard Dog' in Latin.

This Italian Mastiff's lifespan is between 9 - twelve years and their protective nature makes them a great family dog, if they are properly socialized.

“Unfortunately, this Italian mastiff has garnered somewhat of a negative reputation, and their popularity online might partly be attributed to those looking for a dog that can deter home intruders. In reality, the breed is can be very affectionate and gentle, and make for great family pets when properly socialized and handled," said a spokesperson for MyPetChild about the study.

The next most popular is the French Bulldog, ranking as the second most searched for breed in six cities.

This breed was the most popular in 2022 according to American Kennel Club registrations, typically have a large, squared head, and heavy wrinkles above a short snubby nose.

French Bulldogs typically live for between 10 – 12 years, according to MyPetChild.

The Australian Shepherd is another popular breed and according to MyPetChild, ranks as the second most searched in three cities.

See the chart below for more details on the most searched dog breeds, according to MyPetChild.

