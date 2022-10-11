Candidates enter final four weeks of campaign before Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With just four weeks to go until Election Day, candidates running for office are making their final pushes.

One of the most closely watched races in America happens to be in Virginia's second congressional district, where Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia) is hoping to withstand a challenge from State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach).

Redistricting has made the district redder and it now includes the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, parts of Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, the City of Franklin, and parts of Southampton County.

Several political websites still consider the race to be a toss-up. With the campaign heating up, the candidates will be meeting for the first of three debates/forums on Wednesday when the Hampton Roads Chamber hosts a debate in Virginia Beach.

Luria is seeking a third term in office and points to her record of advocating for more defense spending as an accomplishment. She also said the most common thing people say to her when they cross paths is thanking her for her work on the January 6th Committee.

Kiggans said the race is a referendum on what she calls the "failed" policies of the Biden Administration, including at the Southern Border and in addressing crime.

Both point to different issues when asked what do voters ask them about.

"People are very concerned about the overturning of Roe v. Wade," said Luria. "What I think and what I voted for twice is that we should codify the Roe decision, essentially what's been the law of the land for five decades, we should make that into federal law."

"Probably the number one issue they talk about is they're just not happy with the direction of the country," said Kiggans. "This is what we hear above all else. They'll look at me and say, 'Something is off. We don't like what's happening. We know that gas and groceries cost more. We have less money in our savings account."

As the campaign season heats up, News 3 will also be hosting a debate in the race on October 25.