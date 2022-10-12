Luria, Kiggins meet for first debate Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Congresswoman Elaine Luria and her Republican challenger, State Sen. Ken Kiggans, will meet for their first debate Wednesday.

The Hampton Roads Chamber is hosting the debate and you can watch a stream of it here on the News 3 website.

The closely watched election is considered a toss-up by several elections websites.

Redistricting has made the district more Republican and it now includes the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, parts of Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, the City of Franklin, and parts of Southampton County.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the debate on Wednesday.