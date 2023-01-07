Candidates for vacant Virginia Senate seat rally in Virginia Beach ahead of Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Candidates for now-Congresswoman Jen Kiggans' vacant Virginia Senate seat are entering their final days of campaigning ahead of Tuesday's election.

Aaron Rouse (D) and Kevin Adams (R) are holding dual early-voting rallies on Saturday at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Rouse's event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. He's hosting an Early Vote Block Party outside the Virginia Beach Registrar's Office at Building 14 on Princess Anne Road.

Just blocks away, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears will join Adams at his early vote rally at 12:30 p.m. at Building 1 on Courthouse Road.

The two candidates are vying for Virginia's 7th Senate District seat, located in Virginia Beach and a small part of Norfolk. The race could be crucial in the balance of power in Richmond.