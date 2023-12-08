Watch Now
News

Actions

Candidates seeking to fill Virginia Beach's open city council seat speak at public forum

Candidates vying to fill Virginia Beach's open city council seat
News 3's Leondra Head talks to voters ahead of Virginia Beach special election for District 1 City Council seat
Candidates vying to fill Virginia Beach's open city council seat
Posted at 11:16 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 23:16:48-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Candidates running for Virginia Beach's district 1 city council seat went head-to-head in a forum. Three candidates will go up against each other in a special election next year on Jan. 9th.

The district represents portions of Kempsville, Bellamy Manor and Lake Christopher.

The candidates running include former Virginia Beach Fire Chief David Hutcheson, Virginia Beach attorney John Napier and activist and disability claims center founder Teresa Gladney.

Candidates vying to fill Virginia Beach's open city council seat
Candidates vying to fill Virginia Beach's open city council seat

Candidates were asked about collective bargaining and ho wthey would vote on it, if elected.

"The only people who benefit from collective bargaining is union bosses," Gladney said. "I would adamantly oppose collective bargaining."

"I would also vote to turn down collective bargaining," Napier said. "The administration of collective bargaining is going to cost millions of dollars."

Most recently, Portsmouth City Council approved collective bargaining. Norfolk City Council voted it down.

Screenshot 2023-11-15 at 5.34.58 PM.png

News

Portsmouth becomes first Hampton Roads city to approve collective bargaining

Brendan Ponton
6:12 PM, Nov 15, 2023

Collective bargaining is the negotiation process between the city and a union to reach agreements.

In a district of around 46,000 residents, candidates were asked if they support adding more biking trails.

"The existing ones, I do (support)," Gladney said. "I don’t think the city should waste money developing more trails."

"I do support the Virginia Beach trails," Napier said.

South Hampton Roads Trail

News

41-mile bike trail connecting 5 Hampton Roads cities still a work in progress

Jay Greene
11:46 PM, Nov 09, 2023

Candidates were asked if they support building a law enforcement training facility, due to officers having to cross state lines to get training.

"Whether I would support funding of a new training facility for police, I would have to look at that," Napier said. "Generally I’m supportive of our law enforcement."

"We need to support our public safety and whatever resources they need are essential," Gladney said.

Residents spoke to News 3's Leondra Head about issues most important them.

News 3's Leondra Head talks to voters ahead of Virginia Beach special election for District 1 City Council seat
News 3's Leondra Head talks to voters ahead of Virginia Beach special election for District 1 City Council seat

"I think how the land is used mainly," Ed Heath, a Virginia Beach resident said. "We’re in severe need of housing, particularly low cost housing."

"Look seriously at the budget and spend money in the right places and are fiscally responsible," Donna F. a Virginia Beach resident said.

Organizers say Hutcheson agreed to participate, but was a no-show.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign