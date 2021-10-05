Candlelight vigil honors local victims and survivors of domestic violence

HAMPTON, Va - “I’m a survivor of many years or abuse and I applaud you for being here today," one survivor said.

Survivors of domestic violence coming together to coming together to support each other in a candlelight vigil showing that no one is alone in their fight.

For Christine Bethea, a Transitions domestic violence hotline coordinator and survivor of domestic violence – she says her passion is to help women in domestic violence situations.

"Its kind of full circle that I’m the hotline coordinator here and get to help those who I know their situation because I’ve been there," Christine Bethea said.

Bathe was in an abusive relationship several years ago.

"I’m actually a survivor of domestic violence. I came through Transitions hotline. Transitions helped my children and I through court," Bathe said.

Bathe says she was an a abusive relationship for several years.

"He was in the marine corps. We were young. He choked me. He laid his entire body around me and covered my mouth and nose until I couldn’t breath and submitted to his control. He told me I was worthless, told me I wasn’t worth anything, I wasn’t special. I got called all kinds of names," Bathe said.

For Tracey Parker, he’s here to remember his mother who died in 2017.

“We physically lost our mom at the hands of a person that said they loved her”

Parker says he and his family are here to be a voice for the voiceless.

"I got the phone call when I got home saying get to momma house. So I go there and come to find out, her husband had killed her. He shot her in her sleep multiple times," Parker tells News 3's Leondra Head.

Parker’s mom had a plan to leave the abusive relationship before she was tragically killed.

"My mom was planning on leaving him. She already started. The last text I got from her was can I put you as a reference on my apartment. I said ‘yeah momma’ and the very next day, he took her life," Paker said.

He says he would do anything to have his mom here today.

"She saved so many lives physically, mentally and I’d just let her know how proud I am of her, that I love her and miss her," Parker said.

