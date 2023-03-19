Watch Now
CANny creations catch the eyes of mallgoers in Virginia Beach

WTKR3 - Ciara White-Sparks
Posted at 11:50 AM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 11:50:15-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Mallgoers in Virginia Beach are getting a look at a unique project in the center of Lynnhaven Mall.

On Sunday morning, teams of architects and engineers started building structures out of canned food. It’s called the Canstruction® Design and Build Competition. Each team has eight hours to build their structures.

Winners of the competition will be announced Tuesday evening.

The event is a fundraiser in which all canned goods will be given to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The creations will remain on display for the public to view until March 26.

Check back for updates as News 3 will post more photos and videos of the art projects.

