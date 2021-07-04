Canoe trip down Nansemond River in Suffolk to offer relaxing views of native wildlife

SUFFOLK, Va. - Imagine a relaxing trip down the Nansemond River.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation is bringing a canoe tour down the Nansemond River. They say it will start at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina, which is located behind the Hilton Garden Inn & Suffolk Conference Center, at 110 East Constance Road.

Participants will be able to enjoy a relaxing paddle up and down the river while viewing the native wildlife.

This trip will take place on Friday, July 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The fee is $20 per canoe and includes a personal flotation device (PFD). Packing a water bottle and snack is encouraged.

Advanced registration is required and can be done online using registration code #353227, or at East Suffolk Recreation Center, and Whaleyville Recreation Center. The registration deadline is July 14 and limited slots are available. The trip is also weather-dependent.

Related: Kayak excursions offer visitors new view of Suffolk's waterways, scenery