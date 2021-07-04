Watch
Canoe trip down Nansemond River in Suffolk to offer relaxing views of native wildlife

Julio Cortez/AP
Tyler Uthus Westfall, a kayak athlete on Team USA kayak team, works out on the Potomac River during a training session, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Brookmont, Md. Westfall's summer plans to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been pushed back for a year after the games were postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 8:59 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 20:59:39-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Imagine a relaxing trip down the Nansemond River.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation is bringing a canoe tour down the Nansemond River. They say it will start at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina, which is located behind the Hilton Garden Inn & Suffolk Conference Center, at 110 East Constance Road.

Participants will be able to enjoy a relaxing paddle up and down the river while viewing the native wildlife.

This trip will take place on Friday, July 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The fee is $20 per canoe and includes a personal flotation device (PFD). Packing a water bottle and snack is encouraged.

Advanced registration is required and can be done online using registration code #353227, or at East Suffolk Recreation Center, and Whaleyville Recreation Center. The registration deadline is July 14 and limited slots are available. The trip is also weather-dependent.

