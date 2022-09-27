Car crash into a local Hampton gas station, caught on surveillance

HAMPTON, Va. — A car crashed into the building of a 7/11 in Hampton early Tuesday morning.

According to an employee, who was inside at the time of the crash, she is thankful to be okay.

Our crew arrived to North King St. at Old Fox Hill Road as a tow truck was on the scene, pulling the car from the site of the crash.

The driver was not hurt and remained on the scene until a nearby family member arrived.

The owner was on his way to the store at the time of the crash and told News 3 there is surveillance video awaiting review.

Police have yet to identify the cause of the crash and are still investigating at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.