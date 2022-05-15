Carnival Magic arrives in Norfolk offering first cruise vacation from the city since 2019

NORFOLK, Va. - The Mermaid City's skyline looked a little different as a morning fog lifted on Sunday.

The 1,000-foot-long Carnival Magic cruise liner docked at Half Moone Cruise Center just after 6 a.m. and marks the first cruise vacation to depart from Norfolk since 2019.

It's also the largest ship of its kind to ever sail from Virginia — with a capacity for 3,700 passengers, according to Carnival Cruise Line.

Nauticus, which operates Half Moone, is planning a ribbon-cutting for Sunday morning to welcome the first passengers aboard. The occasion is part of what Nauticus is describing as its busiest year ever for cruises.

Carnival Magic is set to depart at 4:30 p.m. for a six-day cruise to the Bahamas.

Ten other Carnival voyages are planned throughout the year to destinations around the Caribbean Sea.