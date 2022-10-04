Carpool Cinema is coming to Bennett's Creek Park in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, October 15, Bennett's Creek Park will transform into a Carpool Cinema.

Bennet's Creek is located at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road.

This event is free and open to the public.

They will be showing The 2019 adaptation of Addams family, rated PG.

The Cinema will offer two screens and people can watch right from their cars. Attendees also have the option to bring a chair or blanket to watch from the lawn.

Parking will open at 6:00 p.m; The movie will start at 7:15 p.m.

Food will be available, and options include Ryan's Steaks & Cakes, Mike's Italian Ice, Popcorn, and Kettle Corn.

For more information contact Chelsea Morgan at 757-514-7267