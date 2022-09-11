'Carry On' honors fallen first responders by carrying a 700-pound log across Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Fire department and The Virginia Task Force join forces to carry a 700-pound log in remembrance of 9/11.

They started at the Navy Seal this morning around 7:00 a.m located at Oceanfront Virginia Beach.

Around 8:00 a.m they also held a ceremony with a host of guest speakers who responded to the terrorist attack on 9/11.

The honor log was carried from 30th street and back with stops between each law enforcement officer's memorial.

According to the release, Carry On is honored to lug the heavy 700-pound log with help from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Task force, Virginia Beach police, and personnel from the US Naval Special Warfare Command.

