Cast your vote for James City County's newest K-9 police officers

James City County Police Department
 You can help name two K-9 officers serving James City County.

The James City County Police Department is asking the community to help choose names for their two newest members – a male German Shorthaired Pointer and a female Yellow Labrador Retriever.

 It’s being done bracket style with four different names to choose from for each dog.

Here are the choices for the male German Shorthaired Pointer: Kato, Titan, Maverick, or Rocky. For the yellow lab, options are: Bailey, Kota, Nalla, or Sasha.

Voting has already started.

The votes are being taken through the JCCPD Facebook and Instagram accounts. Click herefor a link to submit your vote.

