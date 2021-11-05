Watch
News

Actions

Celebrate Healthcare, LLC to host Pop up Health Insurance Enrollfest and COVID 19 Vaccine Clinic

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 11:14 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 11:15:08-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Celebrate Healthcare, LLC will be hosting a pop up Health Insurance Enrollfests

and COVID 19 Vaccine Clinics.

The pop up enrollfest will feature health insurance marketplace, a free COVID vaccine clinics, flu shot clinics, and rapid COVID testing clinics.

The COVID vaccines are available to anyone five years old and older.

The event will be held three times throughout the weekend of November 5, 2021 at three different locations.

On Friday, November 5, 2021 the event is being held at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple (3100 Butternut Dr, Hampton, VA) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another event is being held Friday afternoon at Gethsemane Baptist Church (5405 Roanoke Ave Newport News, VA) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The last event is being held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Boo Williams Sportsplex (5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy, Hampton, VA) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks