Celebrate Healthcare, LLC to host Pop up Health Insurance Enrollfest and COVID 19 Vaccine Clinic

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Celebrate Healthcare, LLC will be hosting a pop up Health Insurance Enrollfests

and COVID 19 Vaccine Clinics.

The pop up enrollfest will feature health insurance marketplace, a free COVID vaccine clinics, flu shot clinics, and rapid COVID testing clinics.

The COVID vaccines are available to anyone five years old and older.

The event will be held three times throughout the weekend of November 5, 2021 at three different locations.

On Friday, November 5, 2021 the event is being held at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple (3100 Butternut Dr, Hampton, VA) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another event is being held Friday afternoon at Gethsemane Baptist Church (5405 Roanoke Ave Newport News, VA) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The last event is being held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Boo Williams Sportsplex (5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy, Hampton, VA) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.