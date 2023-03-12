Celebrating 50 years, TASTE aims to stay true to its past

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On the screen at TASTE's flagship Bayville Farms location, the local chain's humble beginnings are reflected in one photo.

The picture shows the original Taste Unlimited location in the Hilltop area of Virginia Beach on its very first day in business in 1973.

"Our founder, Peter Coe, was kind of a visionary," said TASTE CEO Jon Pruden.

That vision has only grown. The specialty shop added a café arm to its business after Pruden — who visited the Bayville location as a customer decades ago — and his team took over in 2006.

"The café side of the business is kind of the engine and really what we’re known for at this point," said Pruden.

Brooke Manning/WTKR TASTE CEO Jon Pruden talks with News 3 anchor Anthony Sabella inside the store's Bayville Farms location in Virginia Beach.

In its more recent history, TASTE has largely dropped the "Unlimited" part of its name, though it's still in the weblink and is still the official registered name of the company, Pruden says. It's also added locations throughout Hampton Roads and one in Richmond. A tenth location will open in the Pungo section of Virginia Beach this year.

News 3 is told TASTE currently employs around 600 people.

Despite the growth, Pruden says he's determined to keep the business' heart intact as a family and friends-owned operation.

That's the way he's approaching the 50th anniversary celebration with subtle nods to the past in signage. News 3 is told seasonal offerings inspired by Taste Unlimited's 1970s and 80s menus will also feature throughout the year.

Brooke Manning/WTKR One way TASTE is celebrating its 50th anniversary is through selling vintage items like tote bags (pictured) and t-shirts.

Pruden also hopes to get customers involved.

"We’re going to be reaching out to our customer base over the course of the year and see if they have any old photographs or vintage items," he said.

Because you don't get to 50 years without a team effort involving the employees behind the counter and the customers up front.

We’ve tried to respect [our] roots and build upon what Peter’s vision was," said Pruden.

He tells News 3 a pause in growth after the tenth location opening this year is all part of that effort to respect the past, with a focus on quality over quantity.