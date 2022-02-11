Changes coming to Mallory Street Bridge in Hampton to ease HRBT traffic jams

HAMPTON, Va. – Traffic backups can typically be seen for miles during rush hour heading toward the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Construction on that stretch doesn’t help.

Hampton resident Carolyn Thomas drives on the HRBT every day to get to work in Norfolk.

“I think it’s frustrating,” she said. “It’s a lot, but you have to deal with it. I have to wake up an hour in advance to get to work on time.”

Commute times could get worse as construction picks up steam. Hampton city leaders, however, might have a fix to ease the jams on city streets and eastbound I-64.

Wednesday night, council members agreed to move forward with one of the proposed pilot projects surrounding Mallory Street.

In April and May, the Mallory Street Bridge will only be used for one-way traffic from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the week.

Drivers would have to go westbound I-64, and this wouldn’t apply to first responders.

“That’s cutting off another way for traffic to flow, so I feel like that’s not really a good idea,” said Dylan Johnson, who drives on the highway to go to Hampton University.

Thomas agreed.

“I think it will probably make the traffic even more congested because people are going to have to find different ways to go around,” she said.

