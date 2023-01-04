Chapman calls her firing as Portsmouth City Manager 'expected'

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - For the first time Wednesday, former City Manager Tonya Chapman is responding to her firing Tuesday, calling it "expected."

"Although statements made by some members of Council, were inaccurate, the outcome was expected. I am grateful to the City council and the citizens of Portsmouth for the opportunity," Chapman wrote in a text message to News 3.

On Tuesday, five of the seven members of the city council voted to fire chapman during their first meeting of the new year.

Chapman had been on the job since last summer and led the city for a brief, yet controversial stint.

In November, voters did not re-elect two members who had supported Chapman as city manager. The political fallout put her in a position where the majority of new council members did not support keeping her as city manager.

"I'm disappointed that she's been fired, but I understand the process," said Councilman De'Andre Barnes said Tuesday. Barnes was part of the 4-3 vote last summer to appoint Chapman as city manager.

Both of the newly elected members voted to fire Chapman, including Vernon Tillage. "I think the people of Portsmouth sent a message in November and I think the city needs to start anew," said Tillage.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.